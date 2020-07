Midsummer Supper

Phew! Today was a hot one! We ate dinner on our terrace tonight with our friends Art and Nancy -- it was such a blessing to be outside once the sun went down, and to have some cooling breezes blow by. Here we are (most of us, minus the photographer) enjoying a sinful bowl of mint chocolate chip ice cream in some after dinner candlelight. If you look closely, you can see a somewhat ghostly Mabel in the foreground, hoping for some wayward drips.