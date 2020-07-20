Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2029
Fragmentary Blue
Why make so much of fragmentary blue
In here and there a bird, or butterfly,
Or flower, or wearing-stone, or open eye,
When heaven presents in sheets the solid hue?
Since earth is earth, perhaps, not heaven (as yet)—
Though some savants make earth include the sky;
And blue so far above us comes so high,
It only gives our wish for blue a whet.
~ Robert Frost
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
poetry
