Let There Be Light!

This picture might seem to be rather commonplace to you dear reader, but oh, what a joy it is to my eyes! For the past seven months our bedroom has been plunged into constant stygian darkness because that large rattan window shade you see so neatly raised broke, and refused to obey the commands of the remote control to assume the daytime position. I did call to make an appointment with the shade repair people, but then the pandemic hit, and everything was put on hold. But today -- oh miracle of miracles -- the obdurate shade was finally fixed, and once again the room is bathed in copious amounts of daylight. Definitely worthy of a journal entry in my book!

