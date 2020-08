Video Call

We had a really lovely long chat with Evan, Chelsea, Nora and Willa this afternoon. It was so nice to see their faces, and to hear all about Nora's swimming exploits, and also about her four loose teeth! Willa had just woken from a nap, and was busy eating an apple cider doughnut and asking to see Mabel on the screen. We miss our family so much, and we are really grateful for today's technology which makes it possible to connect both visually and audibly in these crazy times.