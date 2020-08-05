This is one of Mr. W's favourites -- a Black Bean Salad from a wonderful cookbook (now sadly out of print, I think) called Parties! by Melanie Barnard and Brooke Dojny.
Balsamic-Honey Vinaigrette:
3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 teaspoons honey
1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 clove garlic, peeled and minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup olive oil
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
Salad and Garnishes:
2 cups cooked black beans, prepared from dried beans, or one 1-pound can, rinsed and drained
2 cups corn kernels, fresh or thawed frozen
1 cup thinly sliced celery
1 cup red pepper strips, 1” long, 1/4” wide
(I also add some chopped red onion, and occasionally some diced up jalapeño pepper to the mix)
1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions, including green tops
3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
To make the dressing, combine the vinegar, honey, mustard, garlic, salt, and both peppers in a small bowl or covered container. Whisk until honey is dissolved. Gradually whisk in the oils. (Can be made 2 or 3 days ahead.)
In a large bowl, combine the beans, corn, celery, and red pepper. Pour most of the dressing over, tossing gently to combine. Taste for seasoning and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. (Can be made 8 hours ahead.)
When ready to serve, add the scallions and cilantro and toss again gently.
Makes 8 side-course servings
I usually serve this with a really simple Southwestern flavoured Pork Tenderloin:
Southwestern Rub:
4 1/2 teaspons salt
4 tablespoons brown sugar
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons onion powder
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon black pepper
4 teaspoons cumin
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 tablespoon Mexican oregano
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Prepare Southwestern seasoning in a small mixing bowl. Add all of the seasoning ingredients and stir until well combined. Set aside.
Add 2 1/4 pounds of pork tenderloin to a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle 3-4 tablespoons of the Southwestern seasoning over it. Rub to cover the pork tenderloin. (The rest of the seasoning will keep well in a zip-lock plastic bag or covered container.)
Place into oven and bake until thoroughly cooked; about 25-30 minutes.
Once the pork is fully cooked, turn the oven to high broil. Broil the pork until it achieves a nice caramelization.