Black Bean Salad

Summer weather = summer cooking!



This is one of Mr. W's favourites -- a Black Bean Salad from a wonderful cookbook (now sadly out of print, I think) called Parties! by Melanie Barnard and Brooke Dojny.



Balsamic-Honey Vinaigrette:



3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons honey

1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, peeled and minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons vegetable oil



Salad and Garnishes:



2 cups cooked black beans, prepared from dried beans, or one 1-pound can, rinsed and drained

2 cups corn kernels, fresh or thawed frozen

1 cup thinly sliced celery

1 cup red pepper strips, 1” long, 1/4” wide

(I also add some chopped red onion, and occasionally some diced up jalapeño pepper to the mix)

1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions, including green tops

3 tablespoons chopped cilantro



To make the dressing, combine the vinegar, honey, mustard, garlic, salt, and both peppers in a small bowl or covered container. Whisk until honey is dissolved. Gradually whisk in the oils. (Can be made 2 or 3 days ahead.)



In a large bowl, combine the beans, corn, celery, and red pepper. Pour most of the dressing over, tossing gently to combine. Taste for seasoning and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. (Can be made 8 hours ahead.)



When ready to serve, add the scallions and cilantro and toss again gently.



Makes 8 side-course servings



I usually serve this with a really simple Southwestern flavoured Pork Tenderloin:



Southwestern Rub:



4 1/2 teaspons salt

4 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon black pepper

4 teaspoons cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon Mexican oregano



Preheat the oven to 425 F.



Prepare Southwestern seasoning in a small mixing bowl. Add all of the seasoning ingredients and stir until well combined. Set aside.



Add 2 1/4 pounds of pork tenderloin to a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle 3-4 tablespoons of the Southwestern seasoning over it. Rub to cover the pork tenderloin. (The rest of the seasoning will keep well in a zip-lock plastic bag or covered container.)



Place into oven and bake until thoroughly cooked; about 25-30 minutes.



Once the pork is fully cooked, turn the oven to high broil. Broil the pork until it achieves a nice caramelization.



Serve immediately.

