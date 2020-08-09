Previous
The First Line of Defence

Inspired by simisue's entry from yesterday (on another website) about the importance of wearing a mask in these pandemic times, here is my little "wardrobe" of virus deflectors. We are mandated to wear masks in our building whenever we are not in our apartment, as well as when we are out in public (unless we can maintain social distance of 6 feet from other people, which is well nigh impossible in a city). It really amazes me that some people feel their rights are being impinged upon when asked to comply with these safeguards ... it's such a simple precaution and it could well save lives -- surely worth any inconvenience.
