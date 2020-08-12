Caveat Uxorem

(Which I think is Latin for "Let wives beware")



Let this terrifying image serve as a graphic reminder of why you should never, ever let your husband out of the house unsupervised if he is likely to wander anywhere near a barber shop!



Yesterday Mr. W drove to his office in Connecticut for the day, and decided while he was there to pop in to his old barber for a "trim". "Old barber" as in literally OLD -- he has to be well over 80 by now, and from the results depicted here, should have had his shears confiscated years ago! Who cuts the hair at the back of a head so it is level with the tops of the ears?????? No one except perhaps an Army boot camp barber. Good grief!

