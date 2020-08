A Post-Grooming Treat

Yesterday it was Mr. W's turn to show off his alarming new hair style. Today Mabel gets her opportunity to hog the limelight as she models the results of this morning's session at the groomer's. Here she is, all soft and sleek, enjoying a post-spa reward.



PS: I am happy to report that Mabel's "do" is infinitely better than Mr. W's!