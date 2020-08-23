Still More Tomatoes!

With our glut of tomatoes, I decided to make a Panzanella Salad today, using up the remains of a sourdough boule we enjoyed with Saturday's dinner. It was a great way to use up both leftover bread and those ever-present red globes!



Grilled Sourdough Panzanella





4 half-inch thick slices (about 8 oz.) from the center of a round sourdough loaf

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 small shallot, sliced into thin rings

3 Tbs. red wine vinegar

1 small clove garlic, coarsely chopped

1 1/2 lb. ripe, meaty tomatoes, cut into 1/2" dice (about 3 1/2 cups)

1 small English cucumber, seeded and cut into 1/2" dice (about 1 1/2 cups)

3 Tbs. chopped fresh basil

3 Tbs. chopped fresh mint

2 Tbs. capers, drained and rinsed



Heat a gas grill with all burners on medium. Brush the bread with 1/4 cup of the oil and season it with 1/4 tsp. kosher salt and a few grinds of pepper. Grill the bread on both sides, checking frequently, until nicely browned, 3 to 4 minutes per side. When the bread is cool enough to handle, cut it into 1/2" cubes. (If you don't feel like grilling the bread, you can toast it in a grill pan or under a low broiler.)



In a small bowl, soak the shallot in the vinegar for 10 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer the shallot to a large bowl, reserving the vinegar. Sprinkle the garlic with 1/4 tsp. kosher salt and mash it to a paste on a cutting board with the side of a chef's knife. Whisk the mashed garlic, the remaining 1/4 cup olive oil, 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, and 1/8 tsp. pepper into the reserved vinegar.



Toss the bread cubes, tomatoes, cucumber, basil, mint, capers, and vinaigrette in the bowl with the shallot. Season the panzanella to taste with kosher salt and pepper and serve.

