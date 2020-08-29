Orchids?

No ... just some Purple Basil flowers, but they do take on a rather exotic look under the macro lens!



Spent the better part of the afternoon making pesto from our abundant crop of both green and purple basil, as well as an apple crumble from a bevy of apples received in this week's Farm Share.



Poor Mabel is not feeling well today -- upset tummy issues which started in the wee small hours of the morning. Not a nice way for her -- or us! -- to wake up.

