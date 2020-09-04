Previous
Gills by ddw
Photo 2075

Gills

I think Frank Gehry would like these gills ....

Mushrooms delivered in today's Farm Share -- beautiful things, and so architecturally perfect.
4th September 2020

Dana Wiehl

@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
