Today's Haul

Another box full of produce arrived today from the Farm Share we have subscribed to -- lots of goodies inside, including some lovely lettuces, tiny eggplants, various peppers (hot and not), squash, a huge mango, tomatoes, cauliflower, apples, pluots (a hybrid fruit, with plum and apricot parents), and so on. Here are some of our new arrivals. The pluots are such a gorgeous rosy colour! I have sliced them up and plan to put them in a cake.