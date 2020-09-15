Sign up
Photo 2086
Fat Bottomed Girls ( ... or Vegetable Porn)
"Are you gonna take me home tonight?
Ah, down beside that red firelight
Are you gonna let it all hang out?
Fat bottomed girls
You make the rockin' world go 'round"
Assembling the ingredients for a Butternut Squash soup, the lyrics to Queen's classic song sprang to mind. Clearly I have been self-isolating for far too long!!!!
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
Tags
vegetables
,
queen
,
lockdown lunacy
