Previous
Next
Fat Bottomed Girls ( ... or Vegetable Porn) by ddw
Photo 2086

Fat Bottomed Girls ( ... or Vegetable Porn)

"Are you gonna take me home tonight?
Ah, down beside that red firelight
Are you gonna let it all hang out?
Fat bottomed girls
You make the rockin' world go 'round"


Assembling the ingredients for a Butternut Squash soup, the lyrics to Queen's classic song sprang to mind. Clearly I have been self-isolating for far too long!!!!
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
571% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise