Fat Bottomed Girls ( ... or Vegetable Porn)

"Are you gonna take me home tonight?

Ah, down beside that red firelight

Are you gonna let it all hang out?

Fat bottomed girls

You make the rockin' world go 'round"





Assembling the ingredients for a Butternut Squash soup, the lyrics to Queen's classic song sprang to mind. Clearly I have been self-isolating for far too long!!!!

