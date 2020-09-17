Tragedy on Boston Common

A couple of evenings ago, I was busy preparing dinner with an overeager dachshund in attendance. It felt like there were at least six dogs lurking underfoot, and as I stepped over to the fridge to retrieve an ingredient, Mabel came very close indeed to being seriously trodden on. In my last ditch attempt to avoid permanently squashing her, I stumbled into the wall and dislodged an antique plate showing cows peacefully grazing on Boston Common in front of the State House. It came crashing down onto the tiled floor where it proceeded to smash into smithereens. Poor Mr. W thought I'd fallen and he nearly had a heart attack! Amazingly I was able to find an identical replacement for the plate (which dates to the mid-1800's) on good old eBay, and it arrived yesterday afternoon, so bucolic peace once again reigns on Boston Common.

