Spurned

Oh dear. Looking out the window this morning in true "nosy neighbour" fashion, I noticed this odd floral display on the terrace across the street. What could have gone so wrong? No fewer than four flower arrangements have been left to languish, unloved and uncared for, on and under outdoor chairs next to the barbecue. Is there a persistent but unwanted suitor? Did a husband/boyfriend/girlfriend/wife make an astronomical blunder for which they are trying to abjectly apologize? Is the recipient hideously allergic to flowers? Was there a "milestone" birthday that doesn't want to be acknowledged? A death of an unloved family member? Who knows? But I find this tragic little tableau unbelievably sad.

