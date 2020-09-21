Katydid

We spent a very pleasant, sunny Fall day with Mr. W's sister at her house in the Boston suburbs, enjoying lunch outdoors before taking a long, leisurely walk through the neighbourhood with Mabel in tow. We ambled over to a nearby horse farm where there was an adorable colt grazing with his mother. He is all legs and knobbly knees at the moment -- so cute!



The main image is of a katydid who dropped in for a lunchtime photo shoot. He was very amenable to being digitally captured, and patiently waited for me to finish poking my camera lens at him until I was satisfied I had a decent picture.





