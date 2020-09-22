Previous
Next
So Much To Be Thankful For! by ddw
Photo 2093

So Much To Be Thankful For!

I received a mystery package the other day. Inside was a gift from lovely fellow blipper Memories4Me -- such a wonderful, unexpected surprise! At first glance, I thought I'd received a pair of beautiful blue and white mugs in the classic Blue Willow pattern, but upon closer inspection, I found myself in the midst of a calamity-filled landscape, replete with giant, toothy sea monsters, ravenous pterodactyls, monster toads, pirate ships, homicidal bushes, hostile robots, invading aliens, and zombie poodles. Hilarious! These will definitely start the day off with a bang as I sip my morning tea, and they will serve to remind me to be thankful -- both for such generous friends, and for the knowledge that things could always be worse than they currently are!
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
573% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Betsey ace
These are absolutely perfect and so is she!
September 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise