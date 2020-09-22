So Much To Be Thankful For!

I received a mystery package the other day. Inside was a gift from lovely fellow blipper Memories4Me -- such a wonderful, unexpected surprise! At first glance, I thought I'd received a pair of beautiful blue and white mugs in the classic Blue Willow pattern, but upon closer inspection, I found myself in the midst of a calamity-filled landscape, replete with giant, toothy sea monsters, ravenous pterodactyls, monster toads, pirate ships, homicidal bushes, hostile robots, invading aliens, and zombie poodles. Hilarious! These will definitely start the day off with a bang as I sip my morning tea, and they will serve to remind me to be thankful -- both for such generous friends, and for the knowledge that things could always be worse than they currently are!

