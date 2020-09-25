Previous
BLM Protest by ddw
Photo 2096

BLM Protest

A large and mostly peaceful BLM demonstration marched down Washington Street this evening demanding justice for the killing of Breonna Taylor. This shot was taken from our terrace.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Dana Wiehl

@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
