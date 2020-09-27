Sign up
Photo 2098
Excuse Me ...
I'm sorry to bother you, but the clock has struck 5:00, and you don't appear to be doing anything about preparing my long-awaited supper!
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
Tags
mabel
,
suppertime
