Excuse Me ... by ddw
Photo 2098

Excuse Me ...

I'm sorry to bother you, but the clock has struck 5:00, and you don't appear to be doing anything about preparing my long-awaited supper!
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Dana Wiehl

@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
