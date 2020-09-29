Fingers, Toes & Eyes Firmly Crossed ...

Oh heavens, what a day! This morning, fresh from our disappointment of yesterday, I checked online to see if there were any new real estate listings for the summer place in Maine that we've been searching for. To my amazement, the first result to pop up looked absolutely perfect, and weirdly it is only about a mile away from yesterday's disaster. From the listing photos, it was clear to us that this one won't last long on the market, so we contacted the realtor we've been working with, and said we had to see it TODAY. Back into the car we clambered, and back to Maine we drove this afternoon. We absolutely fell 100% head over heels in love. We've put in an offer, and we are now waiting to hear ... the owners live out West, so what with the time difference, we may not hear anything from them until tomorrow. As the title says, fingers, toes and eyes are firmly crossed!

