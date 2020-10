Another Purloined Pic ...



And another homeless day stretches ahead of us. Still with no proper photo equipment, I am once again resorting to the listing photographs for the Maine cottage we're buying. This time, an internal shot showing the living/kitchen area of the main house, with a peek into the bedroom. Isn't that an ingenious way of dealing with a large, invasive black TV? I don't think it would ever have occurred to me to hide it in the end of the kitchen island!