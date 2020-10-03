... And Another

Still resorting to realtor photos of the new place because we continue to be "homeless". There was a board meeting via Zoom yesterday, and it doesn't sound likely that we will be allowed to go back home until some time later in the week (hopefully ...). Investigations continue in an effort to establish exactly what caused the electrical fire and consequent flooding.



Anyway, this is a picture of the living area in the little guest cottage at the end of the dock. That ladder on the right leads up to the cutest little bedroom with a pair of twin beds perfect for grandchildren.



We're off to spend the day with Richard's sister at her home in the suburbs. She was busy closing up her summer home on Nantucket until yesterday, but now that she's back on the mainland, we will probably go stay with her if we still can't return to our apartment by Monday.

