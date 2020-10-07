Previous
One VERY Fecund Pepper!
One VERY Fecund Pepper!

One of the only downsides to our four-day stay at the Four Seasons was that the mirrors in the bathroom were entirely pitiless, and went to every effort to show all the very worst, most inflated parts of my Covid-19 Lockdown body ... so it's back to the strict straight and narrow once more.

As I was making my saintly salad lunch today, I was amazed to see the contents of the red pepper I sliced in half -- it was full of baby peppers, both yellow and red! I don't think I've ever seen such a sight before!
Dana Wiehl

