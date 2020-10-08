Sign up
Photo 2109
Indian Tonight
In the midst of making a marinade for the chicken which will become tonight's Chicken Tikka Masala, I was struck by how beautiful and Autumnal the colours of the spices looked tossed in the mixing bowl.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
Tags
boston
,
cooking
,
indian food
,
tikka masala
