Monopoly In Real Life

Just when you think things couldn't possibly get any stranger ... yesterday I received a phone call from the real estate agent we've been dealing with in Maine. She told me that the buyers of the adorable cottage we were outbid on last month have had to back out of the deal at the eleventh hour, and that we now have the opportunity to purchase if we are still interested. As we are in the process of starting a little summer rental business, this is great news, and we've decided to bite the bullet and go ahead with the purchase of this house as well as the one we visited last week. Something tells me I'm going to be very busy over the next few months!

