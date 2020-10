No Doubt ...

Mr. W is smiling because he wasn't here during the day to deal with the catastrophic gastrointestinal effluence emanating from Miss Mabel all over the white living room carpet. I am afraid we are going to have to take her back to the vet for another very expensive day of inconclusive tests to try to find out just what it is that is upsetting her digestive system so much. Poor thing ... no dinner tonight, and surprisingly she doesn't seem to be complaining about the lack of room service.