Now, Where'd I Put Those Mukluks?

The first big winter storm of the season is paying a visit to Boston this morning. There was about 7" of snow on our terrace early this morning (around 5:00 a.m.), and now at 7:30 it looks like about 9" and it's still bucketing down. This is some of the white stuff accumulating on our bedroom windows -- 26 stories above the ground!