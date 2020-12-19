Previous
Fogbank Over Hingham by ddw
Photo 2181

Fogbank Over Hingham

An amazingly thick blanket of fog this morning covering the outer islands in Boston Harbor. As the rising sun peeked over the top, it did a beautiful job of adding a little Christmas gilding to the scene.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Dana Wiehl

