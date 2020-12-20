Previous
A New Neighbour! by ddw
A New Neighbour!


A New Neighbour!

When I looked out of the kitchen window this morning, I was greeted by the sight of a new neighbour across the way -- he's quite a dapper dresser, and was clearly enjoying the crisp, fresh air out on his terrace.


Dana Wiehl

