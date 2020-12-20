Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2182
A New Neighbour!
A New Neighbour!
When I looked out of the kitchen window this morning, I was greeted by the sight of a new neighbour across the way -- he's quite a dapper dresser, and was clearly enjoying the crisp, fresh air out on his terrace.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
0
0
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Exif
View Info
Tags
boston
,
snowman
,
terrace
