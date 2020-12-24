A Spanner In The Works

Just when you are hoping that perhaps the craziness of 2020 is on the wane ... I spent a good bit of time cooking Christmas dinner goodies today, despite the fact that it will just be Mr. W and myself in attendance this year. After loading the dishwasher, I turned it on, only to hear an awful squealing, whining noise emanating from within. When I opened the door to find out what the problem was, I was horrified to see that water was just pouring into the machine, but not draining out, and the noise continued to screech at me. Frantic, I started bailing the water into the sink with a drinking glass, trying to keep ahead of the flood. Mr. W leaped in to assist, and I ran to call the maintenance crew who thankfully showed up post-haste. They managed to stop the noise and stem the flow of water, so at least we don't have to worry about flooding our neighbours downstairs! The bad news is that (naturally!) this had to happen on Christmas Eve ... so lots of hand washing -- and wringing! -- in my future until an appliance repair man can show up to get to the bottom of the problem!

