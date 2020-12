My Favourite Day Of The Year

I love the day after Christmas -- all the hoopla is done with, the presents are unwrapped, the dishes are (hand) washed and put away, and everyone is content! It has become an annual ritual for me to put everything on hold on Boxing Day, and to take the time to sit and relish the new stack of books which I am lucky enough to receive every year. Mr. W is happily assembling a very complicated looking wooden model of a Grand Prix car, which looks like it will keep him absorbed for days to come!