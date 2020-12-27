A Visitor From The Past

I found this shy little girl lurking in a desk drawer this morning when I was searching for a paper clip. I must have been about 7 or 8 years old when this photo was taken. Based on my outfit, I am guessing I was fretting over not winning yet another athletic event at my school's annual Sports Day. (The only athletic award I have ever won was coming in third in my Kindergarten class running race -- there were only three competitors! I won two sugar mice with string tails.) Funny the things that randomly turn up!

