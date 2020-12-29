Family Resemblances

After posting yesterday's entry, I was struck by the strong similarity in looks between my mother when she was a child and her great grandson Elliott, it occurred to me that I should really not be that surprised ... our son Tom, who is Elliott's father, does not look anything like either Mr. W or me (or either of his two brothers) but he does look eerily similar to his great grandfather (my mother's dad). This picture shows Tom at about the age of 12 alongside his great grandfather. Note the similarity to their jawlines, chins, hair, ears and mouth!



In this collage, my mother is in the top left corner above her father in the bottom left corner; her great grandson Elliott is in the top right corner above his father in the bottom right. So to confuse you further, reading counterclockwise from the top left corner, you have Elliott's great grandmother, great-great grandfather, father, and himself.

