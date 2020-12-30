Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2192
A Model (Making) Husband
Mr. W has been hard at work on one of his Christmas presents -- a wooden model of a Grand Prix racer with all moving parts (including the engine!). It has certainly kept him absorbed and out of trouble for the past several days!
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
2192
photos
17
followers
8
following
600% complete
View this month »
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
husband
,
christmas present
,
model car
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close