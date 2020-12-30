Previous
Next
A Model (Making) Husband by ddw
Photo 2192

A Model (Making) Husband

Mr. W has been hard at work on one of his Christmas presents -- a wooden model of a Grand Prix racer with all moving parts (including the engine!). It has certainly kept him absorbed and out of trouble for the past several days!
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise