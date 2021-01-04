Sign up
Photo 2197
A Possible Contender
This week's 52Frames challenge is "Leading Lines". I have all week to come up with something to post, so this is my first effort in that regard. Who knows what I'll end up choosing!
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
Tags
leading lines
,
52frames challenge
