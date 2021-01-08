Previous
Next
Dumpster Fire by ddw
Photo 2201

Dumpster Fire

As I have posted before, the management of our building has come up with an ingenious way to help residents feel connected despite the restrictions imposed by Covid, utilizing Zoom to present a cocktail-making class. Today's class had us all making a concoction invented by our Residential Services Manager called "The Dumpster Fire". The idea behind it was to fill the shot glass with a (by now hazy-because-of-the-alcohol-content) concoction of liquor, thinking all the while about the ills and evils perpetrated upon the world by 2020, then set it alight, make a wish for better times in 2021, extinguish the flames, and down it in one glug. Let's hope and pray that it works!!!!
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
603% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise