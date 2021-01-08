Dumpster Fire

As I have posted before, the management of our building has come up with an ingenious way to help residents feel connected despite the restrictions imposed by Covid, utilizing Zoom to present a cocktail-making class. Today's class had us all making a concoction invented by our Residential Services Manager called "The Dumpster Fire". The idea behind it was to fill the shot glass with a (by now hazy-because-of-the-alcohol-content) concoction of liquor, thinking all the while about the ills and evils perpetrated upon the world by 2020, then set it alight, make a wish for better times in 2021, extinguish the flames, and down it in one glug. Let's hope and pray that it works!!!!

