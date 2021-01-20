Unbelievable!

If only this poor battered carton could talk, what an interesting tale it would no doubt be able to tell of its odyssey around the United States!

Almost a month ago, I ordered a coffee table online for one of the Maine cottages, and arranged for it to be shipped here to Boston. The carton finally showed up yesterday, battered, torn, gouged, and filthy. Miraculously the contents appear to be unscathed, which is good news. Curious as to why it took so long to get here, I tracked the shipment at the FedEx website, and was astounded by what I found there. This is the route our coffee table took to arrive at our Boston door:



Saturday, January 9, 2021: Order initiated in Boston.

Monday, January 11, 2021: Picked up in Maspeth, NY, delivered to Bloomington, CA.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021: Departed Bloomington CA, arrived Albuquerque, NM.

Thursday, January 14, 2021: In transit to Bristow, OK. In transit to Richmond, IN.

Friday, January 15, 2021: In transit to East Fishkill, NY. In transit to MIddletown, CT.

Saturday, January 16 - Monday, January 18, 2021: Languishing in Middletown, CT.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021: Arrived in Wilmington, MA. Delivered to Boston, MA.

