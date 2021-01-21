Sign up
Photo 2214
The Dawn Of A New Era
A beautiful sunrise this morning in Boston. Let's hope it symbolizes the dawn of a new, more peaceful, more humane, kinder, saner era in America now that we have a new President safely inaugurated.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
