The Dawn Of A New Era by ddw
Photo 2214

The Dawn Of A New Era

A beautiful sunrise this morning in Boston. Let's hope it symbolizes the dawn of a new, more peaceful, more humane, kinder, saner era in America now that we have a new President safely inaugurated.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Dana Wiehl

