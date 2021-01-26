Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2219
Brain Surgery?
No, just a wedge of red cabbage in the midst of being prepared as part of tonight's dinner ... severely depleted in photographic inspiration today.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
2219
photos
17
followers
8
following
607% complete
View this month »
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cabbage
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close