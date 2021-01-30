You Can't Make A Silk Purse ...

... out of a sow's ear, but yet we continue to try! My eye was caught by all the shiny lids on the jars of moisturizer, wrinkle cream, and other "rejuvenating" nostrums arrayed on our bathroom vanity, so I had some fun with them and my little crystal ball. Naturally my crystal ball informed me in no uncertain terms that all those things are doing is cluttering up the joint and gathering dust! (To be fair, the vast majority of these unguents were free samples included with purchases of perfume and other cosmetic items.)

