Blizzard Food

Well, it's not even snowing yet, but the weather prognosticators keep telling us gleefully that we're in for a good dumping of snow, so I decided to make a vat of soup to help keep us alive through the onslaught.



We had a delivery of gorgeous rainbow carrots from our CSA on Friday, so I decided to make a Thai-inspired curried carrot and coconut soup. Can't wait for lunch time to see how it turned out!