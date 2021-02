From Fire To Ice

After yesterday's "blaze" we now have snowflakes! I don't think we'll get much accumulation, but it's pretty to look at as it gently sifts down. Here are some flakes settling on my red scarf which I laid on the terrace table to try to capture a good macro shot. Not a very easy task, and one I was not too successful with (the photographing, not the scarf-laying!) -- I gave up once my hands got too cold to hold the camera any more!