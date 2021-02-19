Previous
Next
A Convocation by ddw
Photo 2242

A Convocation

I'm not quite sure what this mysterious group of dark-clad people were doing gathered closely together during a pandemic in the midst of a snow storm on Boston Common, but it certainly piqued my interest!
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
614% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise