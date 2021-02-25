Roadblocks All The Way

At last I am sitting with a glass of wine at the end of a very long, frustrating day!



This morning we decided to take another cache of stuff to Maine, so we loaded up the luggage cart and trundled everything down to the car. Only to find that the car wouldn't start. It was just in for service a week ago, for heaven's sake! We had to call the dealership and wait for them to come pick it up to take it back for a diagnosis, and to leave us with a "loaner" car.



On the way to Maine, as we were hurtling down the highway through the toll plazas, we suddenly realized that we didn't have our handy dandy EZ-Pass (automated toll-paying card) with us, because of course it was mounted on the windshield of our car ... back in Boston at the dealership. No doubt we will receive all sorts of tickets and/or fines in the mail before long.



After a two and a half hour drive, just as we were entering the town of Boothbay Harbor, we both simultaneously groaned out loud as we remembered that the house keys for all three houses were ... in our car ... back in Boston at the dealership.



Luckily, we were able to track down our contractor and meet him to pick up his spare sets of house keys. However, as we were moving all the boxes we'd brought with us, poor Mr. W twisted the wrong way and re-injured his Achilles tendon which has been very sore all week, and only just now starting to feel better (until the wrong move, that is.). The poor guy is now coping with a LARGE glass of wine, some Ibuprofen, and an ice pack.



Also, as we arrived in Maine, we realized that Mr. W's phone was low on energy, and of course the phone charging wire was in our car ... back in Boston at the dealership. We stopped at a gas station, and after shelling out $20.00, hopped back in to our loaner to plug our freshly purchased new wire in ... only to discover that the fancy, brand new Porsche loaner we were riding in doesn't accept that type of plug! (Of course it wouldn't ... why would it today of all days?!!!)



This picture is of the steering wheel of the very glamourous "loaner" -- a Cayenne with only 500 miles on the odometer when it was delivered to us this morning.

