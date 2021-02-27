Previous
A Dreary, Drippy Day by ddw
A Dreary, Drippy Day

Yet another "commute" to Maine today, taking advantage of the slightly bigger cargo space in the "loaner" car we have while our car is in the shop to ferry more bits and pieces to Boothbay Harbor and Westport Island.

The day started out with quite enthusiastic snow flurries which quickly turned to icy rain and fog -- not the most ideal driving conditions, and not great for photography either. This is a raindrop-festooned branch of one of the trees at the Westport Island house -- the best I can offer for today.
Dana Wiehl

@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
