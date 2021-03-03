Previous
Next
44 Years Ago by ddw
Photo 2253

44 Years Ago

Oh heavens, how time flies! I just came across this copy of my college yearbook senior picture from 1977. It really doesn't seem like that long ago ... until I look in the mirror, that is!
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
617% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise