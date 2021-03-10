Progress On All Fronts!

Back to Maine today, with more deliveries and some measuring needed, along with a little more furniture putting-together. It was such a beautiful day! The sun shone brightly in a cerulean blue sky, and the temperature rose into the mid-40's (F).



This is a picture of the brook which runs along one side of our property in Westport Island. You can see the ice and snow are giving way to the warmth of the Spring sun, and the water running freely after a winter spent in frozen stasis.



There have also been radical improvements at Boothbay Harbor (Portside). The alarming lilac boudoir has been toned down with a cool, calm coat of white paint, as has the dark and dingy hallway leading to the bedrooms from the front entry. Hooray for progress!

