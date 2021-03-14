Mabel Meets Her New "Nephew"

Mr. W's sister Peggy has just acquired a new black labrador puppy she's named Trevor! Today we took Mabel to meet her new "nephew". I have to admit I don't think she was too impressed with his rambunctious behaviour, and she had to discipline him several times with low growls and finally an exasperated nip when he pounced a little too hard on her, or clamped those razor sharp milk teeth a little too enthusiastically on her scruff. She kept giving us pitiful, pleading glances as if to say "when can we make a graceful exit from this pipsqueak of a pup?" I'm sure over time they will become the best of friends.

