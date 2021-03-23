Previous
Ominous by ddw
Photo 2273

Ominous

An evil-looking fog bank loitering over Boston Harbor this morning. Such weird yellow light!

I'm happy to report that the rising sun succeeded in burning off the impending doom, and now all is light and bright.
23rd March 2021

Dana Wiehl

@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
