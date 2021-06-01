Previous
Two Salty Dogs
Two Salty Dogs

Back to Maine for a spell. While we were in Boston, our new float was installed at Portside, so now we can launch kayaks or welcome yachting visitors! Here are Mr. W and Mabel checking things out.
Dana Wiehl

Betsey
Fantastic, you are all set now!
June 1st, 2021  
